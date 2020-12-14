NAB court to hear assets beyond income case against Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: An accountability court in Sukkur will hear the assets beyond income case against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah today, ARY News reported on Monday.

The accountability court’s judge Justice Fareed Anwar Qazi will hear the asset beyond known sources of income case against Khursheed Shah.

It is expected that testimonies of witnesses of the anti-corruption watchdog will be recorded in today’s hearing. In the previous hearing, the NAB had sought time for the completion of particulars in the case.

Read: PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah indicted in assets case

Provincial minister Owais Qadir Shah and others will appear before the accountability court today.

Earlier on November 30, an accountability court had indicted Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah and 17 others in assets beyond income case.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft watchdog had filed assets beyond means reference against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.

Shah, his two sons and wives are among 18 others indicted in an Rs1.24 billion assets reference.

