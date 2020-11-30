PPP stalwart Khursheed Shah indicted in assets case

SUKKUR: An accountability court indicted on Monday Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah and 17 others in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported.

Shah, his two sons and wives were among 18 others indicted in an Rs1.24 billion assets reference. He was presented before an accountability court in Sukkur on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the anti-graft watchdog had filed assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.23 billion against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him. However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur later suspended the accountability court’s bail orders.

