NAB summons Bilawal for quizzing in fake bank accounts case today

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday (today) summoned chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to appear before it for quizzing n fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

Yesterday, Bilawal Bhutto after chairing a party’s consultative meeting had decided to appear before the anti-graft watchdog body today.

The party leaders and workers have been directed to gather outside Zardari House for the departure.

According to the notice served to Bilawal, he has been asked to appear before the bureau at 11:30am today.

On the other hand, the Islamabad administration has slapped ban over entering of PPP workers in the Islamabad amid NAB appearance of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Tight security measures have been taken out to ensure law and order during the appearance of Bilawal before anti-graft watchdog body.

Earlier in March, Zardari and his son had appeared before the NAB Rawalpindi amid tight security. They were questioned for two hours in three cases by a combined investigation team (CIT), according to a NAB press release.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari had not yet responded to a questionnaire he had been handed by the bureau during his first appearance before it in March this year.

