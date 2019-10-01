NAB chairman constitutes committee to address issues of business community

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal here on Tuesday constituted a four-member committee to address the issues of business community, ARY News reported.

According to a NAB spokesperson, the four-member committee will review the issues pertinent to business community and would present its recommendations to the chairman.

He termed business community backbone of the country’s progress and development.

Read More: NAB chairman approves four inquiries against various individuals, entities

Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had approved four corruption inquiries against various individuals and entities.

The decision was taken in the Executive Board meeting of the anti-corruption watchdog chaired by Chairman Javed Iqbal.

Those who will be inquired include owners of Exide Batteries, officials of WAPDA Water Wing and Irrigation Department Rajanpur among others.

