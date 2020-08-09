Int’l bodies lauded NAB action against corruption, says chairman Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday said that the international institutions have lauded the performance of the accountability watchdog against corrupt practices, ARY NEWS reported.

“A gallop survey also found that 59 percent of the people in the country have confidence in NAB, “he said while negating aspersions cast on the performance of the accountability watchdog.

He said that the NAB was a focal person under a convention of the United Nations (UN) and even China has signed MoU with them with regard to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. “NAB also acts as the chairman of the SAARC’s anti-corruption forum and is a role model for the member states of the regional body,” Javed Iqbal said.

The NAB chairman further highlighted that they have also signed an MoU with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to make awareness among youth regarding corrupt practices and ways to refrain from them.

PPP demands to unveil qualification, appointment process of NAB officials

Shedding light on the performance of the accountability watchdog, he said that NAB submitted Rs 466.069 billion in the national exchequer since its formation. “We resolved 42,760 complaints in 2019 out of the 53,643 received complaints,” he said as 41, 414 complaints were addressed in 2018 out of 48,591 complaints.

Javed Iqbal said that increase in the number of complaints filed with NAB shows the confidence of the public on the accountability watchdog.

