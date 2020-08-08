PPP demands to unveil qualification, appointment process of NAB officials

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded to unveil the degrees and appointment details of the National Accountability (NAB) officials, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.N

PPP leader and MNA Nafisa Shah blamed the NAB for its involvement in political engineering and said that bringing forward the qualification and process of recruitment of the NAB officials was an important matter.

“We cannot ignore the top court’s remarks regarding the qualification of the NAB officials,” she said and blamed that blue-eyed people were appointed in the accountability watchdog to target political figures from opposition parties.

She demanded of the authorities to bring forward details of the degrees held by the NAB officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government and opposition have yet to agree over the amendments to be made in the accountability laws.

On July 28, the federal government has rejected the proposed amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance tabled by the opposition.

The opposition has attempted to clip the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wings by proposing amendments in the NAB Ordinance, however, the federal government rejected to accept it, read a report aired by ARY NEWS.

The draft of the amendments, obtained by ARY News, stated that the modifications will be applied on every citizen who had performed duties anywhere in Pakistan, whereas, the amended act will not be implemented over the financial loss of Rs1 billion or less to the Centre or a province.

The amended law will bar the government to hold accountability on matters related to taxes, remittance, decisions of regulatory bodies, cabinet, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), Council of Common Interests (CCI), Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), property, funds and transactions.

The opposition also sought to promulgate the regulation to bar the anti-corruption watchdog from taking action on crimes that came under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010. The pending inquiries and investigations of the institution will be proceeded by concerned officials and departments.

