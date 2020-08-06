PML-N announces conditional support for amendments in NAB law

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday announced to support the amendments in NAB law after the federal government agreed upon including their amendments, ARY NEWS reported.

Top PML-N leader and MNA Rana Sanaullah said that the government did not hold consultations on their amendments in past.

“Maybe it was a misunderstanding but now the government has accepted amendments from the opposition parties,” he said.

Rana Sanaullah said that the government had assured them that the amendments would be passed with the NAB ordinance. “If our amendments will be carried by the house then we will support the bill,” the PML-N leader said and announced to oppose it in case the opposition’s amendments were not taken up.

He said that they were told that Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem would table the changes sought by the opposition parties.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on July 28, Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had said that the proposed amendments tabled by the opposition side for NAB Ordinance were tantamount to close the National Accountability Bureau institution.

Shahzad Akbar had said in a statement that the expectations of the opposition side for changes in the NAB law against its support of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) could not be fulfilled.

“There 35 points are tantamount to close down the NAB. Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted a very clear stance that no compromise will be made on the accountability in the country.”

