NAB to file corruption reference of Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started preparation to file a corruption reference against a case related to money laundering through Chaudhry Sugar Mills, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources said that the investigation officer has apprised NAB chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal regarding the preparation of the corruption reference of Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The initial reference is likely to be filed in the end of December, sources said.

Sources said that the NAB investigation officer stated in his remarks for receiving unsatisfactory answers from the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had been interrogated twice in the case. Later, Nawaz Sharif had been shifted to hospital due to his ailment and granted bail for his treatment abroad.

Moreover, the other accused persons including Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Asma Nawaz and Abdul Aziz had not joined the investigation process.

It is pertinent to mention here that the executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already given approval to file six new corruption references during a session under the chair of Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal held on Tuesday (yesterday).

A declaration of the anti-corruption watchdog confirmed that the institution gave approval to file six references against financial irregularities.

Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

The Sharif family has been accused of using Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

According to NAB, the family took a $15 million loan on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired.

The NAB maintains that more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to her cousin Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.

