NAB court indicts Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in illegal appointment case

KARACHI: An accountability court in Islamabad on Wednesday indicted former prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in the illegal Pakistan State Oil (PSO) appointments case, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former secretary petroleum Arshad Mirza, former managing director of PSO Sheikh Imranul Haq appeared in court on Wednesday.

The minister, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges read out by Accountability Judge, terming them baseless.

The court has summoned NAB’s witnesses in the case at the next hearing.

The anti-graft watchdog had filed a reference against Abbasi in the illegal appoint of Imran-ul-Haq as PSO managing director in a Karachi accountability court.

The Accountability Court, Karachi had also issued non-bailable warrants for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abbasi in a reference pertaining to the illegal appointment of managing director PSO.

Earlier in May, the Sindh High Court (SHC) granted interim bail to the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former secretary petroleum Arshad Mirza in an illegal appointment case.

Abbasi and Mirza had filed a plea in the SHC, seeking interim bail in the illegal appointment.

