NAB to seek court nod to sell Nawaz Sharif’s properties

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday has decided to seek the accountability court’s nod to sell properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

The graft-buster body to submit a plea in the court under NAB section 88 CRPC to dispose off the PML-N supremo’s assets.

Sharif has been declared proclaimed offender by the court in August 2020 over his continued non-appearance before the court.

The properties worth billions of rupees include Ittefaq Foundry, Hudaibia Paper Mills, Baksh Textile and Hudaibia Engineering. Furthermore, the assets of Nawaz in Upper Mall Road area, the fish farm built on 110 acres of land, 20 acres of land in Lahore, bunglow located in Murree, Shangla’s house, five luxurious cars registered against name of the former prime minister will be sold after the approval from the court.

The amount of three foreign and five Pakistani bank accounts will also be moved to the national kitty after the court’s approval.

Read more: IHC wants Nawaz appeals fixed for hearing under Covid SOPs

Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday took up an application seeking an early hearing of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against his conviction.

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the miscellaneous application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

