ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday took up an application seeking early hearing of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s appeals against his conviction.

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani heard the miscellaneous application filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A NAB prosecutor, Sardar Muzaffar informed the judges that a total of six appeals are pending disposal.

The bench directed the IHC registrar to fix the appeals for hearing as per the Covid-19 SOPs.

Last week, the court had postponed hearing of all routine cases in light of the recent rise in Covid-19 infections in the federal capital and called for cases of urgent nature to be fixed.

In its application, NAB stated that appeals need to be expeditiously disposed of under the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO).

It said: “The Honourable Supreme Court has very recently directed that the number of accountability courts be enhanced and also issued specific directions for early adjudication and decision of the matters. It has directed day to day proceedings till decision.”

NAB said the Al-Azizia, Avenfield and flagship cases involved mega corruption and demanded that these matters be heard at an early date to meet the end of justice.

