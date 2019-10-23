NAB officials to donate blood to ailing Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: At least five officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) have decided to donate blood to ailing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

Sources said that cross-matching of their blood has been performed and added that the ousted prime minister’s blood group is O-positive.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister was hospitalized with low platelet count.

Earlier on October 22, Punjab ‘s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was being provided best medical facilities at Services Hospital.

The minister had visited Services Institutes of Medical Sciences, here today,where she was briefed about the latest condition of the former PM.

Later, talking to newsmen, Yasmin Rashid had said a six-member medical board comprising senior doctors, was examining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo.

Yasmin Rashid had said doctors were trying to find out the cause behind low platelets count of the former prime minister. The VIP room of Services Hospital had been declared a sub-jail for Nawaz Sharif, as the corruption culprit is currently under treatment at the medical facility.

