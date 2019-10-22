Yasmin Rashid says Nawaz Sharif being provided best medical facilities

LAHORE: Punjab ‘s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is being provided best medical facilities at Services Hospital, ARY News reported.

The minister visited Services Institutes of Medical Sciences, here today,where she was briefed about the latest condition of the former PM.

Later, talking to newsmen, Yasmin Rashid said a six-member medical board comprising senior doctors, is examining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo.

Yasmin Rashid said doctors are trying to find out the cause behind low platelets count of the former prime minister. The VIP room of Services Hospital has been declared a sub-jail for Nawaz Sharif, as the corruption culprit is currently under treatment at the medical facility.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had stated that the room would be a sub-jail for Nawaz Sharif. A heavy contingent of police will remain deployed outside the hospital until the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo gets well.

Talking to journalists, Dr Mahmood Ayaz earlier said that Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count was low from normal range and added that it could be happened owing to scores of reasons. He said that platelet count could fall due to excessive use of medicines.

Later, a NAB spokesperson told the journalists that Nawaz Sharif’s health was better and added that he was tested negative for the mosquito-borne disease dengue.

“Nawaz Sharif has been suffering from low fever since few days,” hospital sources earlier said.

Earlier, taking to the social networking website, Twitter, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan Malik said that the PML-N supremo required immediate hospitalization for medical treatment.

