NAB executive board approves new corruption references

ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved corruption reference against the former managing director of Pakistan International Airlines (MD PIA) Ijaz Haroon, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The meeting of the NAB executive board was held with NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the chair in Islamabad.

The NAB also gave the approval to file a reference against Abdul Ghani Majeed and others, who are accused of fake allotments of the plots and payments through their fake bank accounts.

Moreover, the anti-corruption watchdog ordered inquiries against the employees of the Federal Government Employees Housing.

Read more: NAB decides to constitute JIT to probe Khursheed Shah’s assets

Haroon was arrested after an inquiry which traced grave violations of regulations for the appointment of deputy managing director of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as even no advertisement was published in any newspaper nor other candidates were invited to complete the process in accordance of PIA rules. Moreover, the top officers had not acquired services of any consultancy firm for the recruitment.

Comments

comments