NAB expedites investigation process on pending cases: sources

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has expedited investigation process on various pending cases, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that the NAB investigators have recorded statements in a corruption case against former minister for local government Jam Khan Shoro.

The additional deputy commission Hyderabad submitted the record of CNG pump besides recording his statement before the anti-corruption watchdog officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jam Khan Shoro is facing charges of assets beyond known sources of income and illegal allotments of land in Hyderabad and Latifabad.

The anti-corruption watchdog had collected records of the land, whereas, a report regarding CNG pump and Shoro’s assets will be sent to NAB chairman this week.

After getting approval from the NAB chairman, corruption reference will be filed against Jam Khan Shoro and his brother Kashif, added sources.

Earlier in the day, a team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided Sindh Minister for Auqaf Sohail Anwar Siyal’s Larkana residence.

Sources said the national graft buster’s team carried out a thorough search of the building and took into custody important documents. The raid was aimed to gather evidence in connection with the bureau’s ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against the minister, they added.

Speaking to ARY News, Siyal said he has obtained pre-arrest bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC) in the assets case. Rejecting charges of owning any benami assets, he said his property was not benami as he had acquired it from his father who had declared the same with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He lamented that his father’s declared property is being billed benami and refused to share any details about today’s raid saying he has no information about it for he is in Mirpurkhas. He denied that the NAB team collected any documents.

Last year in June, the Sindh High Court had granted protective bail to Sohail Anwar Siyal in the assets case.

