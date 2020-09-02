NAB raids PPP minister’s Larkana residence

LARKANA: A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided Sindh Minister for Auqaf Sohail Anwar Siyal’s Larkana residence on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Sources said the national graft buster’s team carried out a thorough search of the building and took into custody important documents. The raid was aimed to gather evidence in connection with the bureau’s ongoing assets beyond means inquiry against the minister, they added.

Read More: SHC extends interim bail of PPP’s Sohail Anwar Siyal

Speaking to ARY News, Siyal said he has obtained pre-arrest bail from the Sindh High Court (SHC) in the assets case. Rejecting charges of owning any benami assets, he said his property was not benami as he had acquired it from his father who had declared the same with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He lamented that his father’s declared property is being billed benami and refused to share any details about today’s raid saying he has no information about it for he is in Mirpurkhas. He denied that the NAB team collected any documents.

Read More: PPP’s Sohail Anwar Siyal appears before NAB in assets case

Last year in June, the Sindh High Court had granted protective bail to Sohail Anwar Siyal in the assets case.

Comments

comments