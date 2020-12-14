NAB tightens noose around Fazlur Rehman, summons close associates   

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started to tighten the noose around PDM head and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as it has issued call-up notices to people who have business ties with the opposition leader, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a notice was sent to a person named Din Mohammad, son of Ghulam Haider, conveyed through the DPO Lakki Marwat.

Ibrar Ahmed Khan, son of Muhammad Ismail was conveyed NAB notice through CCPO Islamabad while DPO DI Khan handed over the NAB notices to Muhammad Jalal, son of Azam Khan; Abrar Ali Shah, son of Asghar Shah, and Abdul Rauf, son of Abdul Sattar. The latter was sent two call-up notices of NAB.

The NAB has asked all five of them to appear before the accountability watchdog on December 16 in a corruption inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 09, the NAB Peshawar has sought details of foreign trips of Ziaur Rehman, an employee of the provincial government and a younger brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

In a letter to the Establishment Department secretary, the anti-corruption watchdog stated that Ziaur Rehman toured more than 20 countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

A government employee is obliged by law to seek prior permission for travelling abroad, the bureau said, asking the department to inform whether Rehman ever asked for permission or no-objection certificate (NOC) for going abroad and if he disclosed details of how he mobilized resources to undertake these foreign trips.

The bureau has launched a number of inquiries against Ziaur Rehman on different charges, including his involvement in illegal appointments and corruption in the sale and purchase of government machinery during his appointment as Commissioner Afghan Refugees (CAR) KP.

He also faces allegations of accumulating assets beyond known sources of income. It is noteworthy that he had appeared before the bureau in connection with the assets beyond means inquiry in August.

