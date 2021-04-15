NAB files reference against former DG parks KMC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday filed a reference against former director-general parks Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), Liaquat Qaimkhani in a fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported.

Liaquat Qaimkhani was taken into custody by the NAB in September 2019 during a raid at his house in Karachi. The former DG parks KMC is currently in jail.

On September 19, 2019, NAB officials raided Qaimkhani’s residence in the city’s PECHS Society on charges of awarding fake contracts in his capacity as DG parks.

During the raid, the team had also recovered a treasure trove of eight luxury cars, bonds and sophisticated arms in large numbers.

Read more: NAB decides to arrest Liaquat Qaimkhani in another case

Gold ornaments, key property documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cuff-links were also seized in the raid.

The team had also recovered several files of KMC from his house and two lockers of six feet each.

Comments

comments