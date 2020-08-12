NAB files review petition against Khawaja brothers bail

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique in Paragon Housing scandal, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The apex court has been urged to review its March 17 decision of granting bail to Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique.

“According to rules, a three-member bench can hear NAB cases, but a two-member bench of SC granted bail to PML-N leaders”, the plea states. The observation of the SC to affect trial proceedings of the reference.

On March 17, the apex court had approved the bails of the Khawaja brothers against two surety bonds worth Rs 3 million each in the housing scandal case.

Paragon Housing scam

According to NAB, Khawaja Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd).

Khawaja Saad Rafique, his brother Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia, Umar Zia, and Farhan Ali were named accused in accountability reference comprising of 17 volumes.

According to the reference, the Khawaja brothers and Nadeem Zia owned 93.2 per cent shares in the Paragon Housing Society.

Read more: LHC rejects Khawaja brothers’ bail petitions

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

It states that the former railway minister received monetary benefits to the tune of Rs58 million from the society whereas his brother Rs39 million.

Comments

comments