NAB to present Hamza Shehbaz Sharif before court today

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday (today) will present Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif before an accountability court, in assets beyond means and Ramzan Sugar Mills case, ARY News reported.

Hamza Shehbaz Sharif will be presented before the court of Judge Jawad-ul-Hassan.

Earlier on October 30, the judicial remand of the PML-N leader was extended for 14 days.

Prosecutor for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was inquired from by the court regarding a formal reference against the politician.

The prosecutor replied that the reference was in delay and required signatures and approval from the chairman NAB.

Read more: Ex-PM’s aide handed seven-year imprisonment for corruption

The NAB has filed a reference accusing former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz and others for causing losses to the national exchequer and misusing authority by sanctioning construction of a bridge to facilitate the sugar mills.

According to the NAB officials Shehbaz Sharif, being chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by issuing directives for the construction of a 10-kilometer-long drain in Chiniot primarily to benefit the sugar mills owned by his sons. Shehbaz and Hamza have been accused of fraudulently causing a Rs 213 million loss to the national exchequer.

