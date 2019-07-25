NAB has recovered Rs 326 billion from corrupt elements thus far: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered a record 326 billion rupees from corrupt elements and deposited the amount into national exchequer, said Chairman NAB today Wednesday.

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal while listening to the people’s corruption related complaints at an ‘Open Ketchery’ made the claim of record recovery of looted and ill-gotten money, along with that recovered via plea-bargains.

The chairman issued on spot directives for resolving complaints of the complainants during the open court ‘Khuli Ketchery’.

He directed Director Generals of regional offices to listen to the people’s complaints on Thursday’s of every month.

Justice Javed Iqbal further said that NAB was taking serious steps to return the looted money in Mudarba and Musharka scandals.

He said the bureau has arrested forty three suspects involved in Mudarba and Muskarka scams and some of them have already been taken to task.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) yesterday (Wednesday) issued summons in the names of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president, Maryam Nawaz and her brothers Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.

The anti-graft watchdog has called upon the siblings on July 31 for questioning on allegations against them pertaining to corrupt and fraudulent practices.

Currently jailed former Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Abdul Aziz has also been summoned.

All those summoned for questioning are being told to be share holders in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and are are accused of laundering money and possessing assets beyond known sources of their income.

