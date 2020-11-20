LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has concluded its inquiry against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plots allotment case, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources said that the combined investigation team (CIT) forwarded the inquiry report to the director-general of the anti-corruption watchdog. The prosecution wing will give its legal opinion over the CIT’s inquiry report in the forthcoming regional board meeting.

The complaint of misappropriation in allotment of LDA plots had been reported on April 3 – 2000 against then chief minister Nawaz Sharif as he allegedly provided an exemption for the plots with the nexus of LDA director general, sources told ARY News.

Progress made in assets case against ex-DG LDA Ahad Cheema

The complaint stated that Nawaz Sharif allotted the plots among blue-eyed persons after ending the quota under 1986’s LDA policy which allows chairman for allotment of plots. The complaint against the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was pending since 20 years.

Earlier in October, the executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had approved another graft reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Toshakhana reference: Court orders forfeiting properties of Nawaz Sharif

The NAB executive board meeting chaired by its chairman Jurtice (retd) Javed Iqbal, passed an accountability reference against Nawaz Sharif for illegal use of bullet-proof vehicles, a statement of the accountability bureau said.

Former director general Aftab Sultan, former ambassador Aitzaz Chaudhry and Fawad Hassan Fawad have also been named in the reference.

