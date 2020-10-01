Toshakhana reference: Court orders forfeiting properties of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has ordered forfeiting assets and properties of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana reference, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The accountability court’s judge Asghar Ali released the orders to forfeit assets and properties including land, luxury vehicles, accounts in local and foreign banks belonging to Nawaz Sharif after the details were presented by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The assets being used by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif will be forfeited following the directives of the court which include vehicles (Mercedes, Land Cruisers, tractors); bungalow in Murree, 102 Kanals agriculture land in Sheikhupura.

Sources told ARY News that the anti-corruption watchdog obtained important records regarding the assets and properties of the absconding Nawaz Sharif during the investigation of Toshakhana reference.

The investigators collected the records from Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, excise department, a private bank, administrations of Sheikhupura and Murree.

It emerged that Sharif is possessing agriculture land in different cities of Punjab province including 1550 Kanal in Lahore and Sheikhupura, whereas, he is also the owner of a bungalow in Murree, sources revealed.

On September 9, an accountability court had declared Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference.

Ex-PM Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani are named in the reference for allegedly obtaining luxury vehicles from the treasury by paying 15 per cent of the actual price.

