ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has broadened the scope of its investigation against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Toshakhana reference.

Sources privy to the development relayed the national graft buster has sought details of the PML-N supremo’s bank accounts, vehicles, and properties from the relevant departments.

The bureau wrote to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the deputy commissioner of Lahore, the excise and taxation department, and private banks for the purpose, they said.

The corruption watchdog further asked the LDA to provide documents regarding 1,550 kanal land in Lahore said to be owned by Sharif besides seeking the record of a Mercedes and a Land Cruiser that he had been using from the excise and taxation department.

On September 9, an accountability court had declared Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana reference. Ex-PM Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani are named in the reference for allegedly obtaining luxury vehicles from the treasury by paying 15 per cent of the actual price.

It is noteworthy that the court had indicted Zardari and Gillani in the case on the same date.

