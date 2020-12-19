KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken notice of ‘China-cutting’ on land in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum and ordered inquiry against Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officers, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to sources, the anti-graft watchdog has directed SBCA to immediately take action against illegal constructions around Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum and submit report by December 23.

Sources told ARY News that the anti-corruption watchdog has also launched an inquiry against officials of SBCA, Mazar-e-Quaid Management Society, Cosmopolitan Society Karachi and others regarding misuse of authority and illegal construction and china cutting in the vicinity of Mazar-e-Quaid.

Read More: Four SBCA officials suspend over corruption charges

NAB has pointed out illegal constructions being done in the vicinity on following Plot Nos, A-71/1, A-13, A47, D-323, D-224 and C-248 of Khudadad colony.

The anti-corruption watchdog further directed SBCA officers to demolish illegal constructions and submit a report by December 23.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 26, the Sindh government formed a committee to review the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) affairs and monitor the issuance of permits for construction of high-rises and approval of maps by it.

Comments

comments