Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


NAB launches inquiry against SBCA officers involved in ‘China cutting’ around Mazar-e-Quaid

NAB Inquiry SBCA Officers

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken notice of ‘China-cutting’ on land in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum and ordered inquiry against Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officers, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to sources, the anti-graft watchdog has directed SBCA to immediately take action against illegal constructions around Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum and submit report by December 23.

Sources told ARY News that the anti-corruption watchdog has also launched an inquiry against officials of SBCA, Mazar-e-Quaid Management Society, Cosmopolitan Society Karachi and others regarding misuse of authority and illegal construction and china cutting in the vicinity of Mazar-e-Quaid.

Read More: Four SBCA officials suspend over corruption charges

NAB has pointed out illegal constructions being done in the vicinity on following Plot Nos, A-71/1, A-13, A47, D-323, D-224 and C-248 of Khudadad colony.

The anti-corruption watchdog further directed SBCA officers to demolish illegal constructions and submit a report by December 23.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 26, the Sindh government formed a committee to review the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) affairs and monitor the issuance of permits for construction of high-rises and approval of maps by it.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Benami account: School teacher dies of cardiac attack after receiving NAB notice

Pakistan

Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over its deliberate targeting of UN…

Health

NCOC counsels caution for Christmas rituals, holidays

Pakistan

COVID-19 claims life of 38th doctor in KP province  


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close