NAB makes progress in probe into wheat scandal: sources

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made important progress in the probe into the wheat scandal by finding traces of nexus between officers of the provincial food authority and owners of flour mills for getting ‘commission’, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that the officers received a commission of Rs100 to Rs150 for each sack while releasing the government wheat to the flour mills. The officers had grabbed more than Rs70 million in term of commission in accordance with the records, sources added.

After the findings, the anti-corruption watchdog had summoned the provincial food secretary in November.

NAB investigators had been provided relevant records through a focal person by the provincial food secretary, said sources, adding that the records stated that the government had allocated the quota of 140,000 wheat sacks for three districts including Sanghar, Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze last month.

Read: NAB launches separate inquiry into Sindh wheat scam

It emerged that the suspected officers of Sindh Food Authority released government wheat to flour mills in Mirpur Khas after violating the law after allegedly receiving commission from the mill owners. The revelations were made after the NAB investigators recorded statements of mill owners.

Sources said that NAB is investigating into the alleged wheat scandal under anti-money laundering act and so far recorded statements of more than 40 officers of the provincial food department.

In November, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched a separate inquiry into Sindh wheat scam under the anti-money laundering act 2010 after important revelations.

The investigation had disclosed that the important personalities involved in the wheat scam laundered money abroad.

Read: Sukkur: NAB arrests flour mill owner in wheat misappropriation case

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh chapter had recovered more than Rs10 billion in wheat scandal under the inquiries opened against the provincial food department for the theft of wheat worth more than Rs15 billion.

A report released by NAB had stated that nine inquiries were opened against Sindh Food Department in Sukkur as wheat worth more than Rs15 billion had been stolen in nine districts. The flour mill owners had plea-bargained Rs2.112 billion during the NAB investigation.

Comments

comments