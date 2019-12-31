NAB summons PML-N leader Javed Latif on Wednesday

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif tomorrow (Wednesday) again in an inquiry about assets beyond his means of income, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to NAB Lahore sources, Javed Latif has been summoned again due to providing an incomplete record in the inquiry.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Javed Latif on Thursday had challenged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry against him in Lahore High Court (LHC).

The PML-N leader adopted the stance that he is being subjected to political revenge for holding a seat in National Assembly (NA) and also requested the court to stop the anti-corruption watchdog from carrying out investigation against him.

Moreover, Mian Javed Latif further submitted plea seeking interim bail in assets beyond income case.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior leader stands accused of making billions of rupees’ assets in the name of his family members under section 9 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO 1999).

In this regard, the record from concerned departments including, Revenue, LDA, DCs and Banks have has been sought, sources said.

The assets of MNA Javed Latif rapidly increased after coming into politics, the sources within NAB said and added that Javed Latif, before coming into politics owned a 12-marla inherited house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, which has now had been extended up to 1.5 acres.

