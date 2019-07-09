ISLAMABAD: Proceeding with corruption investigations against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) pertaining to the Lahore Housing Scheme scandal case, the accountability bureau (NAB) today (Tuesday) asked the political leader’s wife and son to make appearances for questioning, ARY News reported.

Sources have claimed that Khwaja Muhammad Asif’s wife and son Asad have been called over to the NAB office with required documents today.

Charges levied against the Minister and his family pertains to embezzling millions in the garb of a housing scheme.

The investigations started after victims claiming losses came forward with complaints against the minister with regards to the ponzi scheme.

The anti-graft watchdog had requested Khwaja’s family members to appear for investigations prior but they had asked for a day more to appear.

Earlier, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on June 27 summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif’s wife and son Asad Asif for interrogation of alleged corruption in Sialkot Housing Scheme.

According to details, wife and the son of Khawaja Asif have been asked to appear for the interrogation before the NAB’s Lahore chapter today.

Former Sialkot Mayor Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar has also been summoned by the anti-corruption watchdog today and all the accused have been alleged of embezzlement of funds in the housing scheme.

The residents of Sialkot had submitted pleas against the aforesaid suspects for committing alleged fraud.

Earlier, on March 29, the corruption watchdog had summoned the former federal minister on April 2 to record his statement in a probe into a complaint against him for assets beyond known sources of income.

The bureau had asked Khawaja Muhammad Asif to bring the relevant record of his assets in the country and abroad. The Executive Board of the NAB approved an inquiry against him last year.

