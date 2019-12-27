NAB Lahore recovers Rs29.93 bln; files 25 corruption references in 2019

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter has released its one-year performance report which stated recovery of Rs29.93 billion and filing of overall 55 corruption references in 2019, ARY News reported on Friday.

The report released by NAB Lahore highlighted its achievements in its mission for the eradication of corruption from the country. It said that the anti-graft watchdog’s provincial chapter arrested 138 persons involved in financial irregularities which caused loss to the national exchequer, whereas, Rs29.93 billion recovered in the current year.

The institution initiated 100 inquiries and the number of newly-launched investigation is 36 this year. It said NAB Lahore filed overall 55 references in the accountability courts after completing investigation which includes 25 corruption and 30 plea-bargain cases.

NAB recovers Rs153 bn from corrupt elements in 27 months

Over Rs3 billion worth retrieved cash was given back the affected people, as well as houses and plots worth more than Rs27 billion were handed over to the citizens.

Following the responsiveness of the accountability process by NAB, the institution which received annually 4,000 complaints as an average in past has registered more than 13,000 complaints in 2019.

NAB Lahore Director-General (DG) said that the institution is strictly following its policy of accountability for all and the implementation of policies by the anti-corruption watchdog’s chairman are giving positive results. He said it is the top priority of NAB to create a corruption-free environment and elimination of the menace from the country.

