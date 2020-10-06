NAB launches probe into fake appointments via SPSC exams

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has on Tuesday initiated a probe into the alleged forged recruitments via Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in at least three provincial departments under Sindh government, ARY News reported.

According to the details of the case, NAB said, in some 30 vacancies across three provincial departments the names successful candidates, that were qualified via SPSC, were scrapped and replaced with bogus officers.

The details of the case divulged by the anti-corruption watchdog alleged that the forgery took place in the SPSC exams of 2018 which saw bogus placements in three provincial departments of Sindh.

The said departments whose vacancies were forged with bogus recruits are Sindh cooperative department, Excise department and Sindh Food Authority.

Having begun the probe in the case of the bogus recruitments, the NAB has called on SPSC chairman to share the records of the commission exams.

The NAB sources claim that the bogus placements were for the vacancies of Assistant Registrar, Assitant Food Controller and Excise and Taxation Officer.

The forged appointments took place, the watchdog alleged, in the grade 17 posts of the aforementioned departments where the officials scrapped the names of successful candidates and replaced them with bogus candidates.

NAB said the officers to have forged their way into the department with the connivance of officials are Rajab, Naeem Ashraf, Waqar Ahmad, Fahad Anwar Baloch, Waleed Kanza, Nazakat Ali, Nauman Ahmed, Zubair Akbar, among others.

READ: 18 Sindh assistant commissioners fail to clear SPSC exam

Earlier this year, overall 18 assistant commissioners posted in the Sindh province directly on the posts, have failed to clear the SPSC exam.

The assistant commissioners were appointed directly on the posts and their appointment was challenged in a court that ordered the SPSC authorities to conduct their test.

A document of the SPSC available with the ARY NEWS showed that all of the 18 assistant commissioners who appeared in the commissions’ paper failed to clear the exam.

The SPSC has conveyed the results to the Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah for further action in the matter.

