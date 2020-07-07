18 Sindh assistant commissioners fail to clear SPSC exam  

KARACHI: Overall 18 assistant commissioners posted in the Sindh province directly on the posts, have failed to clear the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) exam, ARY NEWS reported.

The assistant commissioners were appointed directly on the posts and their appointment was challenged in a court that ordered the SPSC authorities to conduct their test.

A document of the SPSC available with the ARY NEWS showed that all of the 18 assistant commissioners who appeared in the commissions’ paper failed to clear the exam.

The SPSC has conveyed the results to the Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah for further action in the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that an official appointed in the BPS-18 of the Sindh government had to clear the SPSC exams.

Questions have been raised from courts and political parties from time and again over the credibility of the SPSC exams.

On February 13, the Sindh High Court (SHC) directed to form a three-member commission to probe into the examinations conducted by the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in 2003.

In its directives, the highest provincial court said that secretaries from the provincial law and services departments should be included in the committee that should submit a report into the matter with Chief Secretary within six months of its formation.

“The chief secretary should notify a three-member body to probe into the matter within 15 days of the court directives,” the provincial court’s bench hearing into the petition said adding that no action should be taken against anyone without issuing a show-cause notice.

The commission is directed to listen to all sides and pinpoint responsibility against the officials involved in irregularities during the SPSC examinations.

It further said that those who passed the examinations during the said period should also be heard during the probe.

The commission should thoroughly conduct a probe from the failed and passed candidates.

Comments

comments