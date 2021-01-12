LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to close a pending inquiry against PML-N leader and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique over lack of evidence.

The inquiry pertained to alleged purchase of locomotive engines at higher rates.

Sources familiar with the development told ARY News that the NAB Lahore has sent recommendations to the anti-corruption watchdog’s chairman for approval in this regard. The inquiry will be shelved once the chairman grants approval, they said.

Saad Rafique was accused of purchasing locomotive engines at higher prices in order to receive kickbacks, inflicting huge losses on the national exchequer.

According to the complainant, the then railways minister gave approval for purchase of more locomotive engines than they were needed. Procuring locomotives in such a large number was aimed to receive kickbacks, he alleged.

On the other hand, NAB officials said a firm was awarded a contract for the purpose on merit after fulfillment of all legal formalities. They said they can’t proceed with the inquiry without evidence.

