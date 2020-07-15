LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has closed a two-decade-old inquiry against PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif over alleged illegal allotment of twelve plots.

The anti-corruption watchdog shelved the inquiry pending for the past 20 years for want of evidence, according to sources.

They said several people named in the case have passed away. Besides, the bureau could not find concrete evidence to substantiate charges against Shehbaz Sharif. Other accused included his secretary Javed Mahmood, Mian Attaullah, and Mian Raza.

The former Punjab chief minister had been accused of allotting 12 plots to his favorite persons. Lahore NAB had initiated the inquiry against Shehbaz and others in 2000.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) acquired the land of Mozu Nawan Kot for Gulshan Ravi Society in 1978 and was to provide 10-marla plots in return. However, the bureau said, one kanal plots were given to favuorite persons against law.

When NAB launched investigation, orders were issued for cancellation of plots.

