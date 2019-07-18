NAB raids Miftah Ismail’s office in Karachi: sources

KARACHI: Hours after conducting raid at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail, the NAB team raided an office belonging to Miftah Ismail in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team raided former finance minister Miftah Ismail’s office located at Shahrah-e-Faisal and inspect the important record, said sources.

Earlier, the anti-graft watchdog returned empty-hand as Miftah Ismail was not at his residence when the team raided, said sources.

According to the details, a NAB team, accompanied by heavy contingents of police and law enforcement agencies arrived at Miftah’s residence to take him into custody. The NAB team and women security officials entered in Miftah’s residence and searched his home but could not find the former finance minister.

NAB sources claimed,” The former minister for finance has been in hiding from a possible arrest.”

Miftah Ismail was summoned today in NAB’s Islamabad Office in context to the corruption allegations against him over misuse of power in allotting LNG quotas during his tenure.

Earlier in the day, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had been taken under arrest by NAB.

The National Accountability Bureau’s Lahore and Rawalpindi chapters detained the politician while en-route on Thokar Niaz Baig road.

