KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended interim pre-arrest bail granted to former Sindh minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and others in the assets case.

A two-judge bench of the SHC resumed hearing bail petitions of Lanjar and others. A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that a reference against the accused had been sent to the NAB Headquarters upon completion of investigation for approval.

“We are still waiting for the response from the NAB Headquarters.”

The prosecutor requested the court to grant the bureau more time for filing the reference against the petitioners.

The court directed the corruption watchdog to furnish a progress report at the next hearing on May 25.

According to the NAB, they had traced Lanjar’s bungalow in Karachi’s Defence area worth Rs 90 million which was not mentioned in his asset declaration form.

During the inquiry, it was found that the sale agreement of the bungalow is in his name and but he has transferred the property in his father-in-law’s name.

Ziaul Hasan Lanjar through a front-man deposited public funds, including that of a medical college, in his own accounts.”

