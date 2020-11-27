NAB completes investigation against ex-Sindh minister in land case

KARACHI: An investigation against former Sindh minister Jam Khan Shoro over alleged involvement in an illegal land allotment case has been completed, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday.

A division bench of the SHC was hearing a bail petition of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the judges that a reference against the accused has been sent to the NAB Headquarters for approval after completion of the probe. He sought time to file the reference before a relevant accountability court after the NAB chief’s approval.

The court gave the anti-corruption watchdog until December 30 to file the reference and extended interim bail granted to Jam Khan Shoro until the next hearing.

Shoro, a PPP leader, is facing inquiries related to illegal allotment of land in Jamshoro district and alleged assets beyond income.

