Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


SHC slams NAB over slow-paced probe against PPP leader

Manzoor Hussain Wassan

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended interim bail of senior PPP leader, former Sindh home minister Manzoor Hussain Wassan in an assets beyond means case.

A two-judge bench of the high court extended his interim bail until Oct 16 and directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to furnish a report on investigation thus far carried out against him.

Read More: NAB expedites investigation process on pending cases: sources

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the bench that the inquiry against the former minister has been completed and the matter sent to Headquarters pending approval.

Taking exception to the bureau’s slow-paced investigation, the court directed NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to submit an explanation in this regard and wondered what does the national graft buster want to achieve by keeping important cases pending.

Read More: NAB raids PPP minister’s Larkana residence

Justice KK Agha said such matters should be disposed of swiftly, asking whether the inquiry against Wassan has been converted into investigation. To this, the prosecutor replied that the NAB chief will make a decision in this regard.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

KMC operation to remove encroachments along Karachi’s drains enters second day

Pakistan

PM Imran directs interior ministry to expedite tabling anti-torture bill in NA

Pakistan

PM Khan to meet senators over FATF-related bills today: sources

Pakistan

Ten more succumb to coronavirus, 424 test positive


ARY NEWS URDU