NAB draws SHC’s ire for failing to file reference against ex-Sindh minister

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for failing to file a reference against former Sindh minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar and others in an assets case despite the passage of more than three years.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro extended the interim bail granted to Lanjar, Khan Bahadur and Hassan Effendi until November 16.

The court directed the anti-corruption watchdog to furnish a progress report regarding its inquiry against the accused on next hearing. Lanjar and other accused have been out on bail since 2017.

At the start of the hearing, Justice Kalhoro asked NAB prosecutor Ubaidullah Abro to explain why the bureau has not yet filed the reference in the case and how much more time it needed to do the same.

The prosecutor stated that the NAB has got more evidence against Lanjar as it has traced his another benami property in Sakrand. The former provincial law minister owns benami land measuring 260 acres in Sakrand, he said and added the verification process of the benami property is underway.

The prosecutor said the bureau needs more time to wrap up its investigation against the accused.

