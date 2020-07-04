KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday tightened noose around the former chairman of the Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) Nisar Morai, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the NAB authorities have discovered assets of Nisar Morai worth billions. “He also has a share in a sugar mill,” they said adding that millions of rupees have been transferred from Pangrio Sugar Mills to the accounts of Nisar Morai and his family members.

The NAB has also recorded the statement of the owner of the sugar mill, they said.

The discovered assets would be verified from the concerned deputy commissioners of Badin and Tando Muhammad Khan. The NAB had already discovered his illegal assets in Hyderabad and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It is pertinent to mention here that in December 2019, the National Accountability Bureau decided to file another reference against the former chairman of the Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) Nisar Morai.

The new reference will be filed against Nisar Morai over assets beyond known sources of income, sources said.

Morai, along with others, accused of misusing authority, embezzlement of funds, illegal appointments and awarding fake contracts during 2014-15, causing a loss of over Rs 343 million to the national exchequer in the FCS corruption reference filed in January 2018.

According to sources, the NAB officials have found details of five bank accounts of Nisar Morai claiming that the former FCS chairman, who has been arrested illegal recruitment and graft reference, have properties worth billions of rupees in Karachi, Hyderabad and Lahore.

“Morai is said to be a close ally of former president Asif Ali Zardari,” sources said.

