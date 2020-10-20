NAB office clash: Safdar, Sanaullah’s bail extended till October 23

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the bail of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and Capt (retd) Safdar till October 23 in a case related to clash outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) accepted the plea of Rana Sanaullah for exemption from personal appearance in the hearing due to the session of the National Assembly.

A special court had earlier directed to save footage of the scuffle outside the NAB office during the appearance of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. The accused persons are facing charges of violating the law during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the NAB investigators.

Read: Safdar Awan granted bail in Quaid’s mausoleum sanctity case

Earlier on October 17, the anti-terrorism court had extended interim bail of PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar until October 20 in the NAB office attack case.

On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed with each other shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.

