Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


NAB office clash: Safdar, Sanaullah’s bail extended till October 23

and
nab office attack capt safdar rana sanaullah bail atc

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has extended the bail of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and Capt (retd) Safdar till October 23 in a case related to clash outside National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) accepted the plea of Rana Sanaullah for exemption from personal appearance in the hearing due to the session of the National Assembly.

A special court had earlier directed to save footage of the scuffle outside the NAB office during the appearance of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz. The accused persons are facing charges of violating the law during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the NAB investigators.

Read: Safdar Awan granted bail in Quaid’s mausoleum sanctity case

Earlier on October 17, the anti-terrorism court had extended interim bail of PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar until October 20 in the NAB office attack case.

On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed with each other shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

14 more coronavirus deaths, 625 fresh cases reported in 24 hours

Pakistan

NAB again given more time to file reference against Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan

Covid-19 death rate increased by 140% last week: Asad Umar

Pakistan

Capt Safdar arrest: CM Sindh convenes ‘important’ press conference today


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close