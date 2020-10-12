NAB office clash: ATC extends interim bail of Rana Sanaullah, Safdar

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar until October 15 in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office attack case.

Rana Sannaullah appeared before the anti-terrorism court as it resumed hearing the case. Safdar moved an application seeking exemption from personal appearance, which was granted.

The counsel of Safdar also submitted a medical report of his client in the court.

Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Safdar are among the PML-N members nominated in the case.

It may be noted that on August 12, Lahore police had registered a case against 300 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including its Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the complaint of the National Accountability Bureau after violent clashes outside the NAB office.

The case carried sections dealing with the attack on NAB office in Lahore, interference in official duty and other related sections pertaining to violent acts.

