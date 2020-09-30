NAB office clash: ATC extends interim bail of Safdar, Sanaullah

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and Capt (retd) Safdar in a case related to clash outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The ATC extended interim bail of Capt (retd) Safdar and Rana Sanaullah till October 6. The hearing was conducted by ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta.

At the outset of the hearing, the investigation officer of PS Chohang presented his report in the case.

The accused persons were involved in hurling stones at police teams and brawl outside the NAB office, the report said. On the other hand, the defence lawyers denied the charges of their clients’ involvement in the clash.

The judge extended the bail of the accused till October 6.

It may be noted that on August 12, Lahore police had registered a case against 300 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including its Vice President Maryam Nawaz on the complaint of the National Accountability Bureau after violent clashes outside the NAB office.

The case carried sections dealing with the attack on NAB office in Lahore, interference in official duty and other related sections pertaining to violent acts.

