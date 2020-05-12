Two NAB officials test positive for coronavirus in Quetta   

QUETTA: At least two cases of coronavirus have been reported from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Quetta office, raising alarm bells among the officials, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, two additional directors at NAB Quetta office have tested positive for the virus. Soon after the report spread, the authorities have decided to shut the office and disinfect it.

It was also decided that all officials at the NAB office would undergo the virus test in order to ascertain its presence among them.

Reports of government employees testing positive for coronavirus have emerged time and again from Balochistan’s provincial capital and in one such case on April 28, overall 14 staffers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) serving at the regional tax office in Quetta tested positive for coronavirus.

The Regional Tax Office (RTO) in Quetta was closed after the virus cases popped up from the office, said the officials as disinfection spray would be carried out at the office.

The FBR officials said that they have taken emergency decisions in the wake of the spread of coronavirus at the tax authority’s offices.

“It has been decided to conduct coronavirus testing of employees at the Large Taxpayer Unit in Karachi,” they said adding that no one would be allowed to visit the office before virus test reports clear them of the infection.

