Shehbaz Sharif skips NAB appearance amid coronavirus

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif skipped National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appearance on Friday amid coronavirus outbreak.

The younger Sharif was asked to appear before the NAB in ongoing money laundering probe against him.

According to party’s spokesperson Attaullah Tarar, Sharif is a cancer survivor and his health does not permit him to appear before the corruption watchdog amid the current situation of coronavirus.

In response to the summons, Tarar maintained that Sharif has submitted his written reply to NAB in this regard, adding that the opposition leader was earlier detained for 130 days out of which he spent 61 days under NAB custody where he was interrogated in detail.

It is pertinent to mention here that other than Shehbaz, his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz are also nominated in the money laundering case.

Hamza Shehbaz is already imprisoned in the case while properties of former chief minister were confiscated on the court order.

Last month, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had closed its inquiry regarding allotment of 12 plots against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif.

The NAB board in its meeting decided to wind up the probe after finding no evidence of involvement against Shehbaz Sharif.

The inquiry about allotment of 12 plots against Shehbaz Sharif was in pending for last 20 years.

