NAB files petition in IHC against Nawaz Sharif’s bail in Avenfield reference

Nawaz Sharif Bail

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the suspension of bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The anti-corruption watchdog has stated in his petition that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have intervened into the judicial matters by suggesting Nawaz Sharif for not arriving in Pakistan.

In its 14-page, the institution sought suspension of bail to Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference besides seeking action against the PML-N leaders. It is pertinent to mention here that the high court had suspended 10-year jail term of Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference.

Read: Al-Azizia, Avenfield hearing: Nawaz says can’t appear, seeks exemption

Earlier on September 1, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had given a chance to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is currently in London, to surrender before the court.

Moreover, a division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani is hearing the appeals of NAB and Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield and Al-Azizia reference today.

The former premier had filed a plea to seek exemption from personal appearance in the hearing owing to his precarious health condition.

On the other hand, the anti-graft watchdog had sought to increase the jail term of Sharif from seven to 14 years in Al-Azizia reference. Moreover, NAB also filed a plea against the acquittal of Sharif in Flagship reference.

