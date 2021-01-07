Court rejects NAB plea for non-bailable arrest warrant against Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday rejected the NAB plea seeking non-bailable arrest warrant of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG reference, ARY News reported.

The accountability court also granted a plea of Abbasi seeking exemption from appearing in the court hearing.

Accountability judge Azam Khan announced that the court has approved the exemption plea of the former prime minister for today.

“Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should ensure his presence in the next hearing of the case,” the judge said.

Accountability court had indicted former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail and other co-accused in the LNG terminal reference in November 16 last year, filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

LNG scandal

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, ex-PSO MD Imranul Haq and others are facing charges of corruption over awarding a LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

NAB said that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

