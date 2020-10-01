NAB summons PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in Iqama case

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and MNA Khawaja Asif on October 08 over holding an Iqama during his tenure as a federal minister, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

Khawaja Asif is being directed by the NAB authorities to appear before the joint investigation team at 11:00 am on October 08. He was also asked to bring along concerned documents with him during an appearance before the investigation team.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides the arrest of the PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the past week, some PML-N leaders have also received NAB notices to appear before them in graft or assets beyond means cases mainly.

NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned Captain (retd) Safdar, husband of top Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, on October 08.

According to sources, the PML-N leader is summoned in a case pertaining to assets beyond means.

Besides this, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and party’s KP President Amir Muqam were also summoned by the NAB authorities a day before in a case related to the appointment of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation managing director and assets beyond means respectively.

