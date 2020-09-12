Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s son stopped from going abroad

ISLAMABAD: The immigration staff have stopped Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, son of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, from leaving the country at the Islamabad airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi, the son of former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has been barred from travelling abroad. Abdullah Khaqan Abbasi was going to depart for Dubai through a foreign airline’s flight, EK-613.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The FIA immigration officials offloaded Abdullah due to the presence of his name on stop list of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Read: NAB rebuts Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s allegations of not pursuing case

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Sindh High Court (SHC) had extended the bail of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a case related to the illegal appointment in Pakistan State Oil (PSO). The court had also directed to place names of Abbasi and other accused on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The former prime minister is also among other accused who are facing charges of corruption over awarding LNG import contract allegedly at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer.

NAB investigators had claimed that Abbasi, in 2013, had awarded a LNG import and distribution contract to the Elengy Terminal in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

Comments

comments