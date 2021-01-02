ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sent a new questionnaire to the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in connection with the illegal appointment case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been sent a new questionnaire by the anti-corruption watchdog.

The 10-point questionnaire was sent to the politician over his alleged involvement in the illegal appointment of Aadil Gilani to which the anti-graft watchdog initiated an inquiry, sources said.

Read: Court indicts ex-PM Abbasi, Miftah in LNG case

It may be noted here the Abbasi is also facing charges of making illegal appointments in the state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Earlier in August last year, an accountability court in Islamabad had indicted ex-premier Abbasi in a case related to illegal appointments in Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The indictment had been made following a reference filed by the anti-graft watchdog in an accountability court in Karachi against him in connection with the illegal appointment of Imran-ul-Haq as PSO managing director.

