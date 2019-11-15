KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials conducted raids at alleged land grabber Haji Adam Jokhio’s house and office, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to sources the NAB officials have found details of his 32 bank accounts including the accounts in foreign banks.

The raid which was conducted by a 10-member team of NAB officials on Thursday night the house of Jokhio was thoroughly searched for five hours, sources said. NAB officials recovered several key documents and land record during the search including papers of 50,000 acres of land, according to sources.

These lands were sold with fake allotment, sources said.

The NAB team also recovered Rs. 70 million fake challans of the Board of Revenue.

Adam Jokhio has unveiled the names of key political figures, government officers and builders involved with him, sources said.

The accountability bureau has decided to file three different references against against Adam Jokhio and the statements of around 900 people will be added to record of these references, sources added.

The NAB on Tuesday claimed to have arrested Adam Jokhio, an alleged land grabber, involved in cheating public at large by defrauding around 1100 allottees.

According to the bureau the suspect launched fake projects, illegally allotting state land by carving out plots.

He allegedly allotted 70 acres of state land estimated to be around Rs3.5 billion over a period of 27 years, the bureau said.

